Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $926.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.50 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amadeus IT Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Amadeus IT Group (Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.