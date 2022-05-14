Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Alto Ingredients from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $358.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

