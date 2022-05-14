Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Update

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ATGN opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.26. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

