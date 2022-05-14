ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Short Interest Update

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the April 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CPBLF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. ALS has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.
ALS Company Profile (Get Rating)
