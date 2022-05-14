Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APELY opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alps Alpine has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

APELY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alps Alpine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication equipment.

