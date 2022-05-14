Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 214.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.07%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

