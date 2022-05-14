Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 7,206 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,966,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,311. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.