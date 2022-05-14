Alphasimplex Group LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 53,393 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $575,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.25. 450,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,642. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.65 and a 52-week high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

