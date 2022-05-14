Alphasimplex Group LLC Lowers Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,783 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $219,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,556,000 after purchasing an additional 58,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,254,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,248 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.34. 1,351,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,598. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

