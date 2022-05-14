Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 64,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 541.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,851 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,773,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,853,342. The company has a market cap of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

