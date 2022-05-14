Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $15.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.23. 3,010,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.62 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $2,552,435.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

