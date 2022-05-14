Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Maximus stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $64.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,044. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $94.79.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

MMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

