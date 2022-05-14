Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after purchasing an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,317,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,912,000 after purchasing an additional 101,173 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,064,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,942,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,628,795,000 after acquiring an additional 105,467 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $64.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,722. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,570.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,733.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

