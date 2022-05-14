Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 1,742,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $933,850.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,635,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 139,142 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

