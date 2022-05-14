Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €230.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €230.00 ($242.11) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($255.79) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($273.68) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($263.16) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($268.42) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €248.00 ($261.05).
FRA ALV opened at €200.40 ($210.95) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($176.11) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($217.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €211.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €210.79.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
