Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Aligos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.15.

ALGS opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.52.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.11). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.64% and a negative return on equity of 75.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 49.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

