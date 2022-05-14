Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 814.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $275.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $385.49 and a 200-day moving average of $514.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.64 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

