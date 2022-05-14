Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Pacifica Capital Investments LLC

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.5% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 278.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.99. 20,078,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,046,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.