Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,773,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 293,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 68,941 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 176,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.39 and a 1-year high of $72.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

