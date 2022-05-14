Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.36.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.72.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

