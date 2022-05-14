AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives C$52.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.08.

BOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of AirBoss of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America stock opened at C$19.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$535.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$17.75 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.72.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.83%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

