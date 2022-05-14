Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $27,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air T by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Air T by 1,771.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Air T during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

AIRT traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832. Air T has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a PE ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.74.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $45.43 million during the quarter.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

