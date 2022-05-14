AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGRI traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $1.67. 635,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,974. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

