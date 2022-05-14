Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Earns Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AFN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.57.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$32.59 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$612.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.49.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$327.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$287.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.9599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.24%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

