AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Short Interest Update

AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the April 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. AF Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

