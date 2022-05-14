Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.66

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$13.66 and last traded at C$13.90, with a volume of 125505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.91.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.70. The company has a market cap of C$869.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.83.

Aecon Group ( TSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.70%.

Aecon Group Company Profile (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

