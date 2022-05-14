Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. Advantest has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

