ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of research firms have commented on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTN traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,973. The stock has a market cap of $866.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.27. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $16.30 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -163.64%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

