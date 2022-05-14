Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.39 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 355,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.34 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $954,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.63 per share, with a total value of $25,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,250 shares of company stock valued at $991,103. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,476,000 after buying an additional 272,312 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,599,000 after purchasing an additional 611,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,581,000 after purchasing an additional 115,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 64,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 100,977 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

