Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) vs. IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Head to Head Contrast

Adobe and IronNet are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Adobe has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IronNet has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.5% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of IronNet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and IronNet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 29.90% 36.47% 19.75% IronNet N/A -255.38% -51.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adobe and IronNet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $15.79 billion 12.14 $4.82 billion $10.07 40.26 IronNet $27.54 million 9.15 -$242.65 million N/A N/A

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adobe and IronNet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 5 20 0 2.80 IronNet 0 4 0 0 2.00

Adobe presently has a consensus price target of $588.30, suggesting a potential upside of 45.10%. IronNet has a consensus price target of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 562.35%. Given IronNet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IronNet is more favorable than Adobe.

Summary

Adobe beats IronNet on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc. designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers. The company also provides a suite of technologies that provide real-time threat assessment and updates, behavioral modeling, big data analytics, and proactive responses; and consulting and training programs to protect against current and emerging threats. Its security solutions include collective defense, network traffic analysis, and cyber assessment tools. The company serves energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, defense, and public sector industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in McLean, Virginia with additional offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Fulton, Maryland; London, United Kingdom; and Singapore.

