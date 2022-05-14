Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target Cut to CHF 36

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 54.50 to CHF 51.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Adecco Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Adecco Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a CHF 36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Adecco Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is -152.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.