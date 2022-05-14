Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.26 and its 200 day moving average is $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $120,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $403,669. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 570.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 770,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 655,548 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at about $15,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 533,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,864,000 after buying an additional 172,426 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,560,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,208,000 after buying an additional 103,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 11.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 938,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,877,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.