Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AYI traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.91. 231,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,760. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $158.47 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.65.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its position in Acuity Brands by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 5,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

