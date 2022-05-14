ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ACSAY opened at $5.02 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

