ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ACSAY opened at $5.02 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12.
