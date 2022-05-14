ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,384. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $100.37 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 161.95 and a current ratio of 174.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.56). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 37.47% and a return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

