AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

ACRX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,196,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,121. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 95,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 123,241 shares during the period. 23.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

