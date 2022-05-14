Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 701,663 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Viavi Solutions worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $211,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,348 shares of company stock valued at $232,849 over the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIAV opened at $14.38 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

