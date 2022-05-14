Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 36,935 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,935 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $133.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.65 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 40.65%.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.