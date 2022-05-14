Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,391,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 293,747 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of TechnipFMC worth $8,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TechnipFMC by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

