Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,984 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.33% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 76,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.29. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

