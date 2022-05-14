Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $7 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

