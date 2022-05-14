Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,435 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 35,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total transaction of $4,247,219.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,904,386.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMR opened at $159.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.22. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $178.70.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

