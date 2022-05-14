Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,276 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 154,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after acquiring an additional 152,217 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,497,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,912,514.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $29.05 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 38.91%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

