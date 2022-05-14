Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 178,692 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 216.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.56% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 202,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Shares of CVLG opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.47. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.48. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Covenant Logistics Group (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.