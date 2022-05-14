Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 833.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,523 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTE. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.64.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.01.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.23. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

