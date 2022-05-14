Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.