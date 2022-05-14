Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

