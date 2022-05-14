abrdn (LON:ABDN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on the stock.

ABDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 235 ($2.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 271 ($3.34) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.59) target price on shares of abrdn in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 238.75 ($2.94).

LON:ABDN traded up GBX 7.30 ($0.09) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 189.30 ($2.33). 3,869,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,056,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 224.79. abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 164.80 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($3.70). The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of £4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. abrdn’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other abrdn news, insider Jonathan Asquith purchased 50,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £99,695.40 ($122,913.82). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 9,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £20,582.52 ($25,376.06). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 100,483 shares of company stock worth $19,987,792.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

