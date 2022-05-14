Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 149.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.26.
About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
