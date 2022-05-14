Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (JEQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 149.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $10.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.