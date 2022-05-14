Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

