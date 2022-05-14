Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (FAX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $4.46.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
