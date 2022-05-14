AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ABCL. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $36.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -0.27.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. AbCellera Biologics’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,221,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405,970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,091 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares during the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

